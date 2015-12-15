Carson Woman Injured In Highway 142 Motorcycle Accident

A 76-year-old Carson woman was flown to a Portland hospital after a Saturday afternoon motorcycle accident on Highway 142 in Klickitat County. According to a Washington State Patrol report, the woman was westbound on Highway 142 near milepost 10 at around 3:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The report says the motorcycle the woman was driving failed to negotiate a curve, struck the guardrail, and then she was ejected from the bike. Both the woman and the motorcycle came to rest on the right shoulder of the highway. The woman was taken by LifeFlight to Oregon Health Sciences University Hospital in Portland. There was no information on her condition.