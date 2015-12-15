Carmody Honored By State Marine Board

The Oregon State Marine Board has recognized retired Hood River County Sheriff’s Office Marine Deputy Joel Carmody for his work promoting boating safety. Carmody received the Marine Board’s Service Excellence Award during the board’s recent quarterly meeting in Madras. Marine Board officials say Carmody went above and beyond in youth education, community outreach and public engagement, making a lasting impact on recreational boating safety in the Hood River area. Carmody served with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years, including four years as a Marine Deputy. He quickly advanced from a beginner in boat operations to a Marine Board instructor, helping train marine law enforcement officers. Officials also praised Carmody for connecting with Hood River’s windsports community, local businesses, schools, clubs and nonprofits. Even after retiring, Carmody continues volunteering with local youth water programs.