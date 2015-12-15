Canby Pair Injured In Highway 14 Accident

A Canby couple was taken to a Vancouver hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 14 at North Bonneville on Monday.  The Washington State Patrol says an SUV driven by a 16-year-old from Cook tried to turned left onto westbound Highway 14 at Bonneville Drive just before noon on Monday.  A second SUV was going east on Highway 14, and was struck by the turning vehicle.  The WSP says the Canby couple in the second SUV were taken to Peacehealth Southwest Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.  The teenager was uninjured, and cited for failure to yield while making a left turn.

