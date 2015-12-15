California Man Injured In Highway 97 Rollover

A 29-year-old California man was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries after a one vehicle accident on Saturday night on Highway 97 north of Goldendale. According to the Washington State Patrol, an older utility vehicle driven by Steven Castillo of Placentia, California was southbound on Highway 97 at Georgeville Road when it crossed the center line, struck the northbound guardrail, and rolled, coming to rest blocking the northbound line. The WSP says the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, and indicated that drugs or alcohol were involved. The agency also said Castillo was not wearing a seatbelt. Castillo was taken to Klickitat Valley Hospital in Goldendale, and the WSP says he has been charged with driving under the influence.