Butte Creek Fire At 30% Containment

Winds are a concern on the Butte Creek Fire about one-and-a-half miles west of Simnasho on the Warm Springs Reservation. It is at 30% containment and has burned 2,066 acres in steep and rugged terrain. An update from Northwest Incident Management Team 3 says warmer temperatures, lower humidities, and winds gusting to 25 miles per hour are expected. Crews continue patrolling for and extinguishing areas of heat that have the potential to threaten containment lines. To better secure the eastern perimeter around Beaver Creek, firefighters will conduct strategic burning operations when conditions are conducive to safely doing so.