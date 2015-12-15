Butte Creek Fire 20% Contained

Central Oregon Fire Information says the Butte Creek Fire about nine miles north of Clarno and east of the John Day River is now 20 percent contained. Size of the fire remains at 1,776 acres, the same as Tuesday. Officials say firefighters are engaged in active fire suppression activities, and are working to construct a line around the perimeter. Resources on scene include two interagency hotshot crews, one wildland fire module crew, interagency engines, dozers, Wheeler County and South Gilliam County engines, and multiple aircraft. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No evacuations or closures are currently in place. However, boaters are asked to not disembark on the east bank of the John Day River south of Basalt Beach Camp and north of Lower Clarno Rapids as that area is within the fire perimeter. Boaters in the general area are asked to use caution as helicopters continue dipping water out of the John Day River.