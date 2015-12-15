Burning Operations Complete On Austin Fire

Firefighters successfully completed burning operations along the western edge of the Austin Fire on the Mt. Hood National Forest in Clackamas County on Sunday, using Forest Road 46 as an indirect fireline. Monday, crews were to continue burning north toward Forest Roads 46 and 4640. On the southwest side, firefighters will strengthen lines along Forest Road 6310 to protect the Collawash River and Forest Road 63. Crews and heavy equipment will also work the east and southeast sides, containing spot fires that crossed Cabin Creek last week. Dry, warm weather, light winds and low humidity made it possible fire activity could increase today, but conditions are expected to moderate tonight. Rain arriving Wednesday could bring one to one-and-a-half inches of precipitation, helping reduce fire activity. The Austin Fire has burned 11,682 acres and remains zero percent contained.