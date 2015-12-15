Burdoin Fire Lines Hold Up In Windy Conditions Thursday; More Of The Same Expected

Lines around the Burdoin Fire held against gusty winds on Thursday, and they will receive the same test today.

Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 fire behavior analyst Dean Warner says conditions today will again promote active fire behavior.

Team 13 meteorologist Matthew Dehr says on the positive side the west winds do bring in cooler air from west side of the Northwest, lowering temperatures and increasing humidity.

Containment of the fire remains at 13% with the size at 11,249 acres.

Operations Section Chief Jesse Stone says crews are working to stop fire movement within the unburned “fingers” around Catherine and Major creeks, Lyle-Snowden Road, Canyon Road, and a “horseshoe” area of the east end of the fire.

Numerous roads in the area of the fire remain closed due to trees, rocks, and other debris. Among the closures: Highway 14 from Bingen to Lyle…Old Highway 8…Centerville Road…Canyon Road…Courtney Road…and Lyle-Snowden Road.

Highway 142 between Highway 14 and Highway 97 is now open, but drivers should use extreme caution when traveling near the fire area.

There are currently 846 personnel assigned to the fire, with 86 engines, seven dozers, eighteen hand crews, and five helicopters dedicated to the fire.

On the 52-acre Snyder Creek Fire to the north…Team Northwest 13 officials say crews continue to make good progress on building direct fire lines.

Containment of that fire is also 13%.

A group of Klickitat County emergency agencies will hold a community meeting on fire response and recovery has been scheduled for 6 p.m. this evening at The Dalles High School Auditorium.

There will be a disaster assistance center on-site.

Those who can’t attend in person can view the meeting online through the Klickitat County Emergency Management Facebook page.