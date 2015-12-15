Burdoin Fire Damage Assessments Being Collected

Damage assessments are beginning to be accumulated for the Burdoin Fire.  Klickitat County Emergency Management Director Jeff King told the County Commission during its Tuesday meeting that preliminary data shows nineteen homes were destroyed and 47 damaged, and he expected the number of destroyed will go up.  He added thirty other buildings were destroyed and fifty more damaged.  But King noted a large majority of structures were saved, with 82% of the primary residences in the fire footprint having been saved.  

