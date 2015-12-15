Burdoin Fire Crews Work Knowing Winds To Return Thursday

Crews on the Burdoin Fire look to continue to make progress on the Burdoin Fire before hotter and windier conditions arrive later in the week. Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 meterologist Matthew Dehr says Thursday is when he is expecting winds to strengthen. Fire Behavior Analyst Dean Warner says firefighting plans are taking that forecast into account. On Monday, an aerial attack helped slow the fire’s movement while hand crews and dozers built lines from the west across Catherine Creek and east across Major Creek, with the intent to connect the two lines on the ridges in between the drainages. On the east side of the fire, ground crews completed hand and dozer lines around a large spot fire east of the Klickitat River and north of Centervile Highway. At the west end of the fire, a structure group is assessing damaged structures along Highway 14 and Old Highway 8 and providing additional protection for non-impacted structures. The fire is 10,993 acres in size, and nearly 850 fire personnel are hand. Highway 14 remains closed between Bingen and Lyle, as does Highway 142 from Highway 14 north to mile marker 5, and Centerville Highway from Highway 14 to Schilling Road. The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has issued a closure order for Catherine Creek Recreation Area, Coyote Wall Trailhead, Balfour-Klickitat, Lyle Trailhead, Klickitat Milepost 1, and Klickitat Wild and Scenic River. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office did announce an evacuation level change on Monday afternoon from Doug’s Beach east along Highway 14 to Horsethief Lake north have been reduced to Level 2, while all other evacuation levels have not changed.