Burdoin Fire Containment Now 54%

Containment of the 11,289 acre Burdoin Fire has advanced to 54% on Sunday. Complex Incident Management Northwest Team 13 Operations Section Chief Jesse Stone says along Highway 14, crews are still finding small smokes and working to fully extinguish them. On the north side of the fire, Stone says they are working to finish securing some areas in the creek drainages. Stone adds suppression repair efforts will begin soon. Fire behavior analyst Miles Pollock says observed fire behavior in the last 24 hours has been minimal, but notes hotter and drier weather is forecast in the area for the first part of the week. To the north, the 53-acre Snyder Creek Fire reached full containment on Sunday night, and fire crews are patrolling and pulling hose off that fire.