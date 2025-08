Containment for the Burdoin Fire has moved up to 72%. Complex Incident Management Northwest Team 13 Section Operations Chief Jesse Stone says crews are continuing to secure containment lines in the Dixon Creek, Silvas Creek, and Klickitat River areas. Areas along Highway 14 remain in patrol status. To the north, with the Snyder Creek Fire fully contained, management of that fire has been returned to the local unit of the Washington Department of Natural Resources.