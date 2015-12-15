Burdoin Fire At 90% Containment

Containment of the 10,675 acre Burdoin Fire has moved up to 90%. Complex Incident Management Team Northwest 13 officials say firefighters have secured containment lines along the Klickitat River and are working their way northwest along Silvas Creek, while suppression repair continues in most areas of the fire. Aviation and other fire resources assisted the Gifford Pinchot National Forest with several initial attack responses Thursday. The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office announced it had reduced all evacuation advisories by one level. Previously Level 2 areas have dropped to Level 1, and areas formerly in Level 1 have seen their advisories rescinded completely. All local roads within the fire area remain for local access only. The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area has lifted closure orders for Balfour-Klickitat, Lyle Trailhead, Klickitat Milepost 1, and Klickitat Wild and Scenic River recreation sites. The Catherine Creek Recreation Area and Coyote Wall Trailhead remain closed to the public. The American Red Cross will be distributing supplies to those whose homes were destroyed or significantly damaged in the Burdoin Fire on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at White Salmon’s Grace Baptist Church and the Lyle Celebration Center. Supplies available include rakes, shovels, Tyvek suits, bottled water, tarps, work gloves, safety goggles, trash bags, KN95 masks, storage totes, hand sanitizer, and cleanup kits.