Burdoin Fire At 69% Containment

Containment of the Burdoin Fire has progressed to 69% as firefighters continue to widen and secure lines around the perimeter. Complex Incident Management Northwest Team 13 operations section chief Jesse Stone says they are focusing on a section on the west side of the Dixon Creek area, and crews will probably be there for a day or two to ensure its under control. Stone adds people will see smoke from burning of interior pockets of the fire. In fully contained areas, crews are shifting to repair work, disposing of brush and branches cleared from along roadways, gathering up equipment and supplies that are no longer needed, and rehabilitating hand and dozer line.