Burdoin Fire Evacuation Levels Lowered, Contaiment 39%

Updated at 10:45 a.m. on 7/27/25

Containment of the 11,289 acre Burdoin Fire was advanced to 39% on Sunday.

Along Highway 14, crews continue to patrol and monitor for any remaining heat, ensuring perimeter security.

Within the Catherine and Major Creek drainages, crews have plumbed both sides of Catherine Creek and are identifying and mopping up heat toward Major Creek.

Firefighters are using an unmanned aircraft system to locate heat and extinguish hot spots in the Dixon and Silvas Creek drainages, and between Centerville Highway and Oda Knight Road.

Crews are also working to protect several small green islands within the fire footprint.

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday evening reduced evacuation levels for the Burdoin Fire.

All Level 3 evacuation areas have been decreased to Level 2, all prior Level 2 zones are now Level 1, and prior Level 1 evacuation zones have been removed.

The eastern border of the evacuation zone now extends north from Five-Mile Creek on Highway 14 to the northeast corner at the intersection of Red Tail Road and Schilling Road.

All roads are now open for local traffic only.

Parts of Highway 14 are reopened, but the section between the eastside of Bingen and Courtney Road will remain closed due to rock fall danger in the area of Mile Marker 69.

To the north, the 53-acre Snyder Creek Fire is now at 68% containment, with hotshot crews working with aviation support to secure fireline around the southeast corner of the fire.

All evacuation levels for this fire have been downgraded with no Level 3 evacuations remaining.