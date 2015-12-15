Burdoin Fire Assistance Available Wednesday

There will be an assistance event Wednesday in Lyle from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for those affected by the Burdoin Fire. Walk-in resources will be available at the Lyle Lions Community Center. It will be a one-stop spot for recovery resources, with local and regional agencies onsite to offer assistance, answer questions, and connect people with services. No appointment is needed. At the nearby Lyle School Cafeteria, donation pick-up will take place. It will be stocked with essentials like towels, bedding, plates, cups, toiletries, perishable and non-perishable food, and lots of clothing for all ages. Both locations will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.