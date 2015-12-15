Brush Fire Near Mosier Burns 2 1/2 Acres

A brush fire reported in the 300 block of Cherry Hill Drive in Mosier on Wednesday afternoon burned approximately two-and-a-half acres. Wasco County Public Information Officer Stephanie Krell says the fire was reported at 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, and led to some Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation advisories for residences in the immediate area of the fire. The fire was contained and went into mop-up within a couple of hours. Fire and law enforcement crews were deployed to the area from Mosier Fire, Mid-Columbia Fire Rescue, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, Oregon Department of Forestry, Wy’East Volunteer Fire and EMS Association, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police. No structures were lost due to the fire and the cause is under investigation.