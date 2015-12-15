Bridge Work To Reduce Eastbound I-84 Near Warrendale To One Lane

Travel on eastbound Interstate 84 near Warrendale will be reduced to one lane starting Tuesday as crews work to replace the aging eastbound bridge over McCord Creek.  The Oregon Department of Transportation says replacing the bridge will eliminate a dip in the road and increase safety, earthquake resilience and the lifespan of the highway.  Over the summer, crews prepared the work site under the bridge and are now beginning the first visible work for interstate travelers.  Travelers on I-84 can expect around-the-clock single lane and shoulder closures on I-84 eastbound at McCord Creek for the next few weeks.  Visit tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1 for traffic alerts.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK