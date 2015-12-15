Bridge Work Finishes Ahead Of Schedule

The mechanical and electrical maintenance work on the Hood River–White Salmon Interstate Bridge has been completed ahead of schedule. That means the daytime traffic impacts planned for Wednesday, along with an overnight closure scheduled for early Thursday morning, are no longer needed. The next phase begins next week, with steel and coating maintenance repairs on the bridge. Full overnight closures are scheduled Monday through Friday, from midnight to 5:30 a.m. September 29th through October 12th. The bridge will be completely closed to vehicle traffic during those hours, so travelers should plan ahead and use an alternate route. Additional work requiring single-lane closures is expected after the overnight closures. Dates and times are still being finalized and will be announced when they’re available.