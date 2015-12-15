Bridge Remains Serviceable, But Lift Span Seating In Need Of Repair

A bi-annual inspection of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge shows it remains serviceable with on-going maintenance, but there is an immediate need to repair the lift span not properly seating. Will Strehler of the engineering firm Burgess and Niple told the Port of Hood River Commission most elements of the bridge received fair to good ratings, but the lift span issue needs to be addressed, noting the issue is at the North tower. He recommends an in-depth structural, mechanical, and operational review of the lift span by engineering specialists to determine the breadth and depth of the needed repair. Strehler also recommended an annual bridge washing to help prevent corrosion.