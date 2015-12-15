Bridge Of The Gods Report Released

As the Bridge of the Gods enters its centennial year, the Port of Cascade Locks, has received early findings of an ongoing study focused on pedestrian safety, bridge preservation, and seismic resilience.

The study by Parsons Transportation Group began in early 2025.

Early phases of the Bridge of the Gods study have included extensive technical fieldwork and analysis to better understand existing conditions, and has found foundations and substructure are in better-than-expected condition, seismic conditions are more favorable than expected, critical information gaps have been filled, and continuous data collection is helping the Port understand real-time strains and stresses.

With a technical baseline now established, the study moves into its next phase of work, including a vessel collision assessment to better understand navigation risks, continuing monitoring structural health and performance data, and beginning the conceptual development of potential retrofit actions.

 

