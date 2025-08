The Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge will be fully closed to all traffic Friday from 11 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m. to allow a bridge lift for marine traffic. Port officials say this closure is required under U.S. Coast Guard regulations, which mandate the bridge open upon receiving at least 12 hours’ notice from river traffic. The Port indicates it plans to reopen the bridge by 1 p.m. on Friday, but unforeseen circumstances or delays could extend the closure.