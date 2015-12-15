Bridge Inspection Starts Monday

The Oregon Department of Transportation will be conducting its bi-annual inspection of the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this Monday and continuing for two weeks.  The Port of Hood River says these routine inspections help ensure the bridge remains safe and reliable by checking the condition of key structural components and identifying maintenance needs before they become larger issues.  Most inspection activities will take place beneath the bridge.  The Port says minimal traffic impacts are expected, but motorists should use caution and be aware of workers and equipment in the area.

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