Bridge Funding Answer Expected At The End Of The Year

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority expects to learn whether it will receive a $532 million grant from the Federal Bridge Infrastructure program by the end of the year. Bridge Authority board member Jacob Anderson gave an update on the project to the Klickitat County Commission on Tuesday. Anderson said they have made it through the initial cut-off round for the grant, and are now in the final ranking round, and the agency submitted updated information for its benefit/cost analysis. Anderson noted they reached the 60% design milestone during the summer, and should have full construction ready plans by December. The goal is to be able to hit the in-water work window in 2027, to be on track to open a new bridge by the fall of 2031.