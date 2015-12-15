Bridge Design Expected To Take Over A Year To Complete

It will probably take about a year-and-a-half for Kiewit Construction to complete design plans for the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge. The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority signed documents two weeks ago to allow the design to move forward after legislatures in Oregon and Washington approved their shares of funding for the bridge. Authority board member Jacob Anderson says there will plenty of other tasks going on while the design work is in progress. The next big marker for the bridge project is learning whether it will receive $532 million from the federal Bridge Investment Program. Anderson says they should learn that in the first quarter of 2026.