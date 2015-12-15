Bridge Condition Assessment Set To Start July 28

Engineering crews will be conducting a coating condition assessment of the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge on various dates between July 28 and September 10 between 6:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The first set of scheduled dates are Monday through Friday of next week, then August 4 to August 6. Later in the month, the assessment will continue for two weeks starting August 25, with work continuing for a portion of a third week. The assessment will evaluate the condition of the bridge’s protective coatings as part of routine maintenance planning. Traffic impacts are not anticipated, though minor delays may occur if unforeseen conditions arise.