Bridge Closures Planned

The Hood River–White Salmon Bridge will see several overnight closures and daytime traffic interruptions beginning Monday. The work includes mechanical and electrical maintenance on the bridge’s lift system, along with steel and coating repairs designed to keep the existing bridge operating until a replacement is completed. The bridge will be fully closed overnight Monday through Thursday of next week from midnight until 6 a.m. During the day, Monday through Wednesday, drivers can expect brief traffic interruptions between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Most will last about 15 minutes, but delays of up to an hour are possible between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and again from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Additional overnight closures for steel and coating repairs are scheduled on weekdays from September 29th through October 12th, from midnight until 5:30 a.m. Drivers are advised to plan ahead, expect delays and use an alternate route during full bridge closures.