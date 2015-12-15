Bridge Closures For Vessel Passage On Tuesday

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge will close twice Tuesday to allow a marine vessel to pass underneath. The bridge is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., as the vessel passes through. Federal regulations require the bridge to open for marine traffic when at least 12 hours’ notice is given. The bridge will reopen once the vessel has passed and the lift is complete, but unforeseen delays are possible. If either closure runs longer than scheduled, updates will be posted at PortofHoodRiver.com. Drivers should allow extra travel time during and after both closures as traffic clears.