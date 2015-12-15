Bridge Closures Canceled

The Hood River–White Salmon Bridge Authority completed its geotechnical exploration near the Washington shoreline of the existing Hood River-White Salmon Bridge ahead of schedule.  That means all remaining overnight bridge closures scheduled for August and September have been canceled.  They had been scheduled to continue for another two weeks.  The work was being done as part of the preparation for construction of a new bridge.  The Port of Hood River says it appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while the Bridge Authority completed this work.

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