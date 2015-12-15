Bridge Authority About To Get Access To Portion Of Federal Grant

It appears the federal government is going to allow the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Authority to finally access at least a portion of a $208 million grant promised last year. Bridge Authority Board Member Mike Fox says they are in the final stages of getting that contract in place to allow local access to at least $83 million of the grant. Fox says that would not be enough to start any construction work, but would allow the Authority to get the bridge design work done. Fox notes they are at a crucial point in assembling funding to build the new bridge, with the Washington Legislature having committed its $125 million share, but the Oregon Legislature still hasn’t made that move yet. Fox adds the process for the federal Bridge Investment Program grants is resuming, and the Authority has a $532 million grant application in that process.