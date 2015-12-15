Brewery Grade Tree Cutting Planned For Thursday

Work to cut and remove trees near Brewery Grade in The Dalles will take place on Thursday. The Dalles Public Works Department says intermittent road closures will begin at 8:00 a.m. Thursday and continue throughout the day. Flaggers will stop vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians while trees are felled into the roadway. When the tree debris is cleaned up, flaggers will direct vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians safely through the work zone. Each closure could be in place for up to 30 minutes. Work hours on the day scheduled will be from 8:00 a.m. until work is complete. The traveling public is advised to use alternate routes when possible.