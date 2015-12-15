Books For Kids Holds Annual Fund Drive

Books For Kids Columbia Gorge is in the midst of its annual fund drive, looking to raise $15,000 by the end of the year to help purchase books for children in Hood River, Wasco, Skamania, and Klickitat counties. Books For Kids provides funds to help teachers in local literacy programs choose books for their students that meet this child’s needs and interests. The organization’s Nadine Klebba says reading is a building block for all education. Last year, Books For Kids reached 1,800 children in the four counties. To donate, go to booksforkidscg.org. You can choose the county where you want your donation to go to.