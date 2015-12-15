Bonham Resigns From State Senate

Oregon 26th District State Senator and Senate Minority Leader Daniel Bonham of The Dalles stepped down from his leadership post and announced plans to resign from the Senate. Bonham’s decision renewed speculation about his future plans, which he did not elaborate on in a statement Monday, welcoming the new leadership and subsequently announcing his resignation effective Oct. 5. The Oregon Capital Chronicle reports many in the Republican caucus have known for around a week that Bonham would not run for his leadership position again. The Capital Chronice reported that on the right-leaning political commentary podcast Crosstabs last week, co-host Bryan Iverson, a Senate staffer and husband of Prineville Republican Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson said said he was hearing that Bonham “got a job in the Trump administration” to work for U.S Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a former Oregon congressmember appointed by President Donald Trump after losing her reelection bid to Democrat Janelle Bynum, but there has been no official confirmation of that. Bonham’s term doesn’t end until January 2027, so commissioners from Hood River, Wasco, Clackamas and Multnomah counties will have to appoint a replacement from a list compiled by local Republican officials. Bonham was barred from running for reelection to the Senate in 2026 because he participated in a six-week quorum-denying walkout in 2023 to protest Democratic bills on guns, abortion and gender-affirming care.