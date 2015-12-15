Body Of Missing Kayaker Recovered

The body of a man missing since Thursday when his kayak was found adrift in the Columbia River has been recovered. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday afternoon it received a report of body in the Columbia River near the tip of the sandbar close to the Hood River Waterfront. Deputies responded and recovered the body shortly afterward. The body was identified as David Kalousdian, who was reported missing from the same general area on Thursday. An investigation determined that Kalousdian’s inflatable life vest did not have a recharge kit installed, which rendered it ineffective. Search efforts included the Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol vessel and Search & Rescue plane.