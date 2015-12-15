Body Of Man Missing Since November Found in Swift Reservoir

The body of a 72-year-old man missing since last fall has been recovered in Swift Reservoir in Skamania County.  The Sheriff’s Office says David Brinkmeyer went missing in November while hunting near the Muddy River.  Investigators say Brinkmeyer attempted to cross the Muddy River in an innertube affixed by a rope system to access his hunting camp.  The tube overturned, and Brinkmeyer was swept away in the fast-moving water.  An extensive search at the time did not locate the man.  The recovery of Brinkmeyer’s body was about 12-and-a-half miles away from where he was last seen.

