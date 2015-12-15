Bluff Trail Open House On Thursday

The City of White Salmon on Thursday evening will hold its final Community Open House on a Bluff Connector Trail between White Salmon and Bingen.  Mayor Marla Keethler says they have received a $1 million grant through the Move Ahead Washington Act to move forward on the trail over the next biennium.  From the late 1800s to the mid 1900s, a wooden stairway linked Bingen and White Salmon.  The loop trail will return a set of stairs to the same general location as the original stairway.  The updated design will incorporate viewing platforms and safe pedestrian crossings at Dock Grade Road and Highway 14.  The open house is set for Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 at the White Salmon Fire Hall.

