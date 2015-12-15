Blalock Canyon Road Expected To Reopen Later In The Week

The Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office says Blalock Canyon Road between Interstate 84 and Heritage Lane is expected to reopen sometime Wednesday or Thursday. That section of road was damaged by a slide during heavy rainfall and flooding caused by Thursday’s severe thunderstorms in the area, The Gilliam County Road Department is working to repair a blown-out culvert and stabilize a cut bank that impacted the travel lanes. Reopening is expected in the mid to later part of the week, weather and repair progress permitting. Seek alternate routes until repairs have been completed and the roadway is deemed safe for travel.