Blackburn Announces He Will Not Seek Re-election

Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn has announced he will not seek re-election in the November election. Blackburn originally joined Council in 2004 on an appointment, and was elected to the position in 2004. He was later elected Mayor in November 2014 and re-elected. Blackburn resigned as mayor in August 2019, when his family moved from the community for two years. He was elected again in November 2022. In a statement, Blackburn says he feels honored to have been able to do this work, and is very proud of many accomplishments. He added it’s been a pleasure working with excellent staff and fellow elected, and it’s time for someone else to take their turn. Filing for mayor and three City Council seats in Hood River continues through August 25.