Black Rock Fire Holds Steady

The Black Rock Fire held steady at 40,684 acres and 10% containment overnight, with recent moisture contributing to reduced fire activity alongside the continued efforts of ground crews constructing containment lines. Central Oregon Fire Information says while rainfall has helped slow the spread, it has not been sufficient to extinguish the fire and can still complicate access for large engines on rugged terrain, potentially prolonging suppression efforts. Crews are adjusting tactics as conditions evolve, with hand crews playing a vital role in areas inaccessible to heavy equipment. Tuesday, the Central Oregon Type 3 Interagency Management Team was working with the Wheeler County Rural Fire Protection Association to secure the fire’s southeast flank, where most Level 3 evacuations remain. Smoke may be visible from Highway 97 due to tactical firing operations on the northwest flank, as well as from interior pockets of sunburned fuel that continue to burn but pose no threat to containment.