Birthday Celebration For Herman The Sturgeon

Oregon’s most famous fish is celebrating another year. Herman the Sturgeon’s birthday will be celebrated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Bonneville Fish Hatchery. Herman, a white sturgeon measuring approximately 10 feet long and weighing more than 500 pounds, has lived at Bonneville Fish Hatchery since 1998 and is estimated to be in his 80s or early 90s. White sturgeon are among the Pacific Northwest’s oldest fish species, with some living more than 100 years. Oregon Wildlife Federation Executive Direcror Tim Greseth says Herman has become an ambassador for white sturgeon and Oregon’s aquatic ecosystems, and his birthday celebration is a chance to recommit ourselves to their long-term conservation. This free, family-friendly event will include birthday sing-alongs, cupcakes, raffle prizes, hatchery activities and opportunities to learn more about one of Oregon’s oldest living fish. Morning festivities begin at 10 a.m., and afternoon activities at 12:30. In addition to participation in the birthday festivities, visitors are invited to explore Bonneville Fish Hatchery, which produces over 12 million salmon and steelhead annually.