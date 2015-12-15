Bingen-White Salmon Cleanup This Weekend

The Bingen-White Salmon Community Cleanup is set for Friday and Saturday. Put on by the White Salmon-Bingen Rotary Club, it is headquartered again at its traditional location on Bingen Public Works property on Marina Way south of Highway 14. The flow of the site begins with usable items first gleaned by the Gorge Rebuild It Center and The Dalles Freestore, and the remaining usable items placed in the “freecycle” zone for others to claim, before moving on to disposal locations. No refrigerators or freezers will be accepted, and paint cans will not be taken unless the paint is completely dried. For complete information, go to the WA Community Cleanup Facebook page.