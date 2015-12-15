Bingen Point/Highway 14 Underpass Opened

A major transportation project in Bingen is now functionally complete, connecting Highway 14, Bingen Point and the Port of Klickitat.  The Washington State Department of Transportation marked the milestone Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by city and port officials, BNSF Railway representatives and elected leaders. The $34.3 million project was nearly 12 years in the making and took about a year to build.  The centerpiece is a new road underpass beneath the BNSF railroad tracks.  Juniper Street now connects Highway 14 and Steuben Street with Bingen Point and the Port of Klickitat — eliminating the need for drivers to cross the tracks.  Previously, passing trains could block the crossing for several minutes, backing traffic onto State Route 14 and delaying freight and emergency responders.  The project also includes a new roundabout at Highway 14 and Elm Street, designed to improve safety and traffic flow.  At the center of the roundabout is a historic pond boat once used to move logs near local mills, highlighting the region’s timber heritage.

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