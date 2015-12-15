Bentz Introduces Medicare Legislation

Oregon Congressman Cliff Bentz, a Republican, and New York Congressman Dan Goldman, a Democrat, have introduced legislation aimed at expanding Medicaid coverage for inpatient psychiatric care. The IMD CARE Act would allow Medicaid funding for psychiatric facilities with more than 16 beds. That limit dates back to the Social Security Act of 1965. Under current law, states seeking federal Medicaid reimbursement for larger psychiatric facilities generally must obtain temporary waivers. Supporters of the bill say those waivers can be complex and unpredictable. The legislation would create a state plan option for Medicaid coverage at larger Institutions for Mental Diseases, providing what supporters describe as more predictable and stable funding. Bentz says expanding access to psychiatric beds could help people with severe mental illness get treatment and reduce pressure on hospitals, law enforcement and correctional systems. Goldman says outdated Medicaid restrictions have left some people without access to needed mental health care. The National Association for Behavioral Healthcare also supports the legislation, calling the current 16-bed restriction outdated.