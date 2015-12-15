Bentz Introduces Bill To Prevent Applying ESA Provisions To Flood Insurance

Oregon Second District Congressman Cliff Bentz is introducing legislation to stop application of Endangered Species Act provisions to the National Flood Insurance program. The Republican’s legislation amends the National Flood Insurance Act of 1968 so that the insurance program remains focused on protecting property and human life from flood risk. The bill clarifies that Endangered Species Act consultation requirements do not apply to flood insurance. It directs the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service to withdraw existing biological opinions which misdirect the purpose of the program. The bill also states that floodplain management criteria established under the national insurance program should focus on protecting property and human health. Bentz says he believes using a flood insurance program to trigger the Endangered Species Act effectively allows the federal government to dictate local zoning and this is totally contrary to the constitutional reservation of such decisions to state and local governments.