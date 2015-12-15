Bentz Introduces Bill To Get More Input On Federal Water Projects

Oregon Second District Congressman Cliff Bentz has introduced a bill he says will improve transparency and ensure meaningful input from local water users in the operation of federal water projects. Bentz says the Federal Water Projects Consultation Act would require federal agencies to provide contractors with ongoing opportunities to engage during Endangered Species Act consultation, increase transparency around biological assessments and biological opinions, clearly explain the scientific and legal basis for actions that could reduce water deliveries, allow affected entities to review and comment on draft biological opinions, and ensure meaningful participation when developing alternatives that impact water supply. The legislation applies to federal water projects managed by the Bureau of Reclamation across Reclamation states. Bentz believes that decisions are often made without adequate input from local contractors, irrigation districts, and the communities that depend on these water projects. The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources.