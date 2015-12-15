Bentz Backed Bill For FTC Social Media Study Passes Committee

A bill co-sponsored by Oregon Second District Congressman Cliff Bentz to require the Federal Trade Commission to conduct a comprehensive study on social media among individuals under the age of seventeen has passed out of committee. HR 6290, the Safe Social Media Act, was unanimously approved by the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade. Bentz said he has heard from parents, teachers, and mental health professionals who are worried about what social media platforms do to kids. He adds the Act will require the study to gather data to learn how and what social media is impacting children.