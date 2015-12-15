Benefit Events For Fire Victims

Mid-Columbia Community Action is now accepting furniture donations for Rowena Fire victims along with general client housing transitions.  Specific needs at this time include a large sturdy recliner for a client with specific mobility needs, and a queen bed frame and side-by-side washer/dryer set for a couple.  If you are interested in donating furniture or household items, email mstarrett@mccac.com or call 541-965-8402.  The Lyle Lions Club announced their monthly pancake breakfast this Saturday will be a fundraiser for victims of fires in Klickitat County.  The breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lyle Lions Community Center on 5th Street and Highway 14.

 

