Benefit Events For Fire Victims

Mid-Columbia Community Action is now accepting furniture donations for Rowena Fire victims along with general client housing transitions. Specific needs at this time include a large sturdy recliner for a client with specific mobility needs, and a queen bed frame and side-by-side washer/dryer set for a couple. If you are interested in donating furniture or household items, email mstarrett@mccac.com or call 541-965-8402. The Lyle Lions Club announced their monthly pancake breakfast this Saturday will be a fundraiser for victims of fires in Klickitat County. The breakfast will be from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lyle Lions Community Center on 5th Street and Highway 14.