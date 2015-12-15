Bend School Shooting Hits School Officials Everywhere Hard

Like other school officials around the country, Hood River County School District Superintendent Bill Newton says news of the shooting at Bend’s Silver Rail Elementary hit hard. Newton says Hood River schools now are set up to have people enter through one main foyer and direct them to the front office before they go in to the rest of the school. He adds a 2016 bond measure led to added security measures that led to doors using card readers rather than keys, and the ability for the doors to be locked throughout the school with the push of a button. Newton says they work with various community partners to maintain emergency plans with procedures in the case of a violent attack on a school, including plans for reunifying students with their parents.