The long-discussed Basalt Commons mixed use development project in downtown The Dalles has been paused indefinitely. Project developer Mary Hanlon made the announcement to the Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency board, citing current challenging economic conditions in the state and nation along with uncertainty about what lies ahead. She told the board the project wasn’t feasible at this time. Hanlon said she hopes the project can eventually move forward, and both URA board chair Dan Richardson and administrator Jacob Anderson indicated they hope to see it return in the near future.