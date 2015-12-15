Barnard Named Interim May Street School Principal

The Hood River County School District has appointed Dan Barnard as the interim principal of May Street Elementary School for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year. Barnard, who was initially slated to serve as assistant principal. Barnard has 19 years of experience in education, including 13 years as an elementary teacher, primarily in fourth and fifth grades. For the past four years, he has served as assistant principal at Westside Elementary. The school district will continue its search for a permanent principal for May Street, with the position expected to be posted early in the hiring season in February 2026. Additionally, the district will be posting the opening for an interim assistant principal for the 2025-2026 school year at the beginning of next week.