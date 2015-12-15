Barnard Named Interim May Street School Principal

The Hood River County School District has appointed Dan Barnard as the interim principal of May Street Elementary School for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year.  Barnard, who was initially slated to serve as assistant principal.  Barnard has 19 years of experience in education, including 13 years as an elementary teacher, primarily in fourth and fifth grades.  For the past four years, he has served as assistant principal at Westside Elementary.  The school district will continue its search for a permanent principal for May Street, with the position expected to be posted early in the hiring season in February 2026.  Additionally, the district will be posting the opening for an interim assistant principal for the 2025-2026 school year at the beginning of next week.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK